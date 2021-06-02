Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSE:AOD opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

