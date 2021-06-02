Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

