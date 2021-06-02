Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.