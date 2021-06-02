Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

