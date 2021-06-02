Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Trading Up 1.6%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 4,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

