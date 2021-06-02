AceD Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, AceD has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $144,493.85 and approximately $3,002.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

