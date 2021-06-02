Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.47. 2,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,011,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

