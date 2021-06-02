ACoconut Price Down 18.9% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. ACoconut has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $137,997.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

