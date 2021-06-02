Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AQSP opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. Acquired Sales has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Acquired Sales

Acquired Sales Corp. primarily engages in the identification, structuring, and seeking to execute on acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses. The company primarily focuses on businesses involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products, such as beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, cartridges, syringes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

