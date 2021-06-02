Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.10

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 2358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

