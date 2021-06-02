Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $368,273.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,589.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.63 or 0.07184601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.11 or 0.01851900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00498534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00181859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.00775914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00485185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00433602 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.