Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIB opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $430.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

