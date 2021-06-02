Add.xyz (ADD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,469.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $4,469.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.