Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADEVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95. Adevinta Asa has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

About Adevinta Asa

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.