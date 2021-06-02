AdEx Market Capitalization Achieves $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.74 or 0.01034067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.26 or 0.09622226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052681 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

