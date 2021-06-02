Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 2.6%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $51.16. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 901,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $14,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

