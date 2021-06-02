adToken (ADT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,587.00

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One adToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a market cap of $593,816.87 and approximately $1,587.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00081939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.01026244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.84 or 0.09526733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00051687 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

