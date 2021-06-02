Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

