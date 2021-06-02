Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 233,614 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $151.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

