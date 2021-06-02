Advent Technologies (ADN) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ: ADN) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Advent Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Advent Technologies Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 -$100.21 million -121.22 Advent Technologies Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.70

Advent Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advent Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advent Technologies Competitors 59 475 688 11 2.53

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.10%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Advent Technologies peers beat Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

