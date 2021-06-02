Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.