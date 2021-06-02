Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,321 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

