Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

