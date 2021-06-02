Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

