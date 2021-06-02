AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 763.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.75% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43.

