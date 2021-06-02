Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of AMTX opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

