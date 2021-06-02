Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of AMTX opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
