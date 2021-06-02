Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.42.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.