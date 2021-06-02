Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 216.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00424560 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00026908 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,586,511 coins and its circulating supply is 337,765,568 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

