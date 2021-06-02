Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Holdings Boosted by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,075 shares during the quarter. Affimed makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.50% of Affimed worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Affimed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $820.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.