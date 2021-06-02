Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

AFBI stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,584,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $140,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.