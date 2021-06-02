Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

AFRM stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

