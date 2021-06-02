Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aflac by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Aflac by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aflac by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,448 shares of company stock worth $1,850,942 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 60,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.