AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,625,911 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,334,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

