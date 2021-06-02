AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,625,911 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 311,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 161,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

