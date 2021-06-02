Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

