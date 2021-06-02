AI Doctor Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $55,061.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

