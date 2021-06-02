AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF remained flat at $$3.17 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

