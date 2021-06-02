Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.83. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 94,016 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40. The company has a current ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

