Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.43 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $104.24 million and $6.43 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.30 or 0.99996276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.08 or 0.01185598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00428452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00543412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00086934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

