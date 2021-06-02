Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
ANZFF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24.
About Air New Zealand
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.