Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATSG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 471,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

