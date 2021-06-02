Akash Network One Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00008829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $204.48 million and $1.85 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00284659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00187062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.77 or 0.01254366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.57 or 1.00407677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033393 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 139,627,638 coins and its circulating supply is 61,577,360 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.