Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.