Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.
