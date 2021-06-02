Albert M. Campbell III Sells 10,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.74. 477,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,823. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

