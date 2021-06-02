Albert M. Campbell III Sells 10,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.74. 477,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,823. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.07.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.