Alchemix Price Down 15.3% This Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Alchemix has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $785.66 or 0.02095467 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $222.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alchemix

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

