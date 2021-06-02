Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Alcoa worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Alcoa by 388.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

AA opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

