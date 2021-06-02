ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) Trading Up 3.2%

ALFI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. 617,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,887,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

About ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

