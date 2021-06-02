Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$18.58, with a volume of 1088727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.810435 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

