Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167,391 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 23.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $244,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

