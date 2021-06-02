Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.