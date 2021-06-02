Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

